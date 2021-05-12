Malaika Arora performs Dhunuchi dance with Anurag Basu on Super Dancer 4, watch

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4, Malaika Arora will be seen performing the traditional Dhunuchi dance with director Anurag Basu. The dance is a part of the traditional Durga Puja celebrations where devotees dance holding an earthen pot with burning coal in their hands.

In a new video shared online, Malaika was seen following Anurag's lead and replicated his dance moves while holding the earthenware in her hands. The duo's dance left actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and his wife, actor Supriya Pilgaonkar impressed while Malaika's fellow judge Geeta Kapur was seen cheering.





Last week, a video of Malaika dancing to her hit track Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the movie Dil Se, with a young contestant also surfaced online.





Malaika is currently filling in for Shilpa Shetty as a judge of Super Dancer 4. Shilpa, on Friday, revealed that her entire family has tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement on Instagram, she said, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj."

"They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help & response," she added.

Malaika, on the other hand, has appeared in a few reality shows. Her recent appearance includes Star vs Food, in which she was seen cooking her “mum’s famous” Malabar fish curry with chef Prateek Sadhu.

