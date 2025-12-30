Malcolm in the Middle revival: Release date, cast, plot, trailer and more | Watch

The first teaser for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is here. The four-episode revival of the beloved 2000s comedy series is all set to premiere next year, Deadline reported. In addition to the trailer, first-look images have also been unveiled. Here's all you need to know: Malcolm in the Middle revival is all set to premiere on Hulu next year. Here's when(Hulu)

When is Malcolm in the Middle revival releasing?

The revival will premiere on Hulu on April 10, 2026. It will also be available on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and Disney+ internationally, per the outlet.

Watch the teaser below:

Who stars in Malcolm in the Middle revival?

The miniseries features a mix of returning original cast members and new faces taking on both legacy and fresh roles. The stars reprising their roles are:

Frankie Muniz as Malcolm

Bryan Cranston as Hal

Jane Kaczmarek as Lois

Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis

Justin Berfield as Reese

Emy Coligado as Piama

Craig Lamar Traylor as Stevie Kenarban

David Anthony Higgins as Craig Feldspar

Gary Anthony Williams as Abe Kenarban

The new and recast characters are:

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey

Anthony Timpano as Jamie

Vaughan Murrae as Kelly

Keeley Karsten as Leah

Kiana Madeira as Tristan

Who is Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair about?

The revival shows Malcolm being dragged into the family drama once again after shielding himself and his daughter for over a decade. He is forced to join Hal and Lois at their 40th anniversary party. “My life is fantastic now. All I had to do is stay away from my family,” a grown-up Malcolm says in the trailer.

The official logline for the show, according to Hulu, reads:

“After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”