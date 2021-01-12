Manish Raisinghan, Sangeita Chauhan celebrate first Lohri after marriage

For actor Manish Raisinghan, Lohri means lighting a bonfire in the housing society in the evening, having fun with friends and family, followed by good food. And this being his and wife, actor Sangeita Chauhan’s first Lohri together, the celebration was supposed to be special. But given the virus situation, they plan to make merry at home as stepping out is not an option.

“It’s a happy occasion that brings everyone together. But it’s not that filmy as you see in Veer Zara,” jokes Raisinghan before adding, “This year would be a small puja at home in the evening. Since Sangeita’s family doesn’t celebrate Lohri, she isn’t aware of it. My mother is going to make her familiar with the festival… Rest we’ll wish our friends and relatives over video calls and have sent them goodies including fruits, gajak and mithai.”

The couple has already shopped for new clothes and Lohri special delicacies rewri, gajak, chikkis and laddoos.

“Sangeita’s brother went to Rajasthan recently. He has also got us different kinds of gajaks and chikkis. So we’ve enough sweet showering happening this time. Bahut mithai khane wale hai hum. Lohri is about throwing away laziness in the fire and getting back to being productive. Par pata nahi itna mithai khane k baad kya hoga,” laughs the actor, whose mother’s side is Sindhi and father’s side is Punjabi.

Apart from the traditional makki di roti, sarson da saag and gajar ka halwa that will be prepared by Raisinghan’s mother, the couple is planning to make special chocolates for the family.

“We’ve been thinking of making chocolate for long and now we’ve got a perfect occasion. We thought why not celebrate the tradition and also do something different. Sangeita and I are super excited. My parents don’t know about it. It’ll be a surprise for them to firstly see us in the kitchen and then of course the chocolates. We better make it tasty,” Singhan laughs again. The family will also be helping people in need on the occasion.

“The last year has been extremely difficult and things are yet to be back to normal. I just hope we all get vaccinated soon and this virus gets out of our lives. I wish for better times and a Covid-19 free world,” he ends.

