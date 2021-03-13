Meghan Markle's alleged email to Palace about Kate Middleton crying claims revealed

Meghan Markle's longtime friend, actor Janina Gavankar has said that there were 'many emails and texts' between the Palace and the Duchess of Sussex, where Meghan conveyed her troubles to them.

Janina was responding to the official Palace statement on Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the couple spoke about the difficulties they had to endure at the hands of 'the firm'.

“Though their ‘recollections may vary,’ ours don’t because we lived through it with them,” Janina said on the This Morning programme. “And there are many emails and texts to support that.”

The Palace in its statement had said, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Janina said about the statement, “You know, after reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today I thought two things. At one side, I thought, I’m so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience, but on the other side, I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it and, though their ‘recollections may vary,’ ours don’t because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that."

The host asked, “Are you saying that the whole family and the whole staff knew that there was a woman within the palace walls who was deeply struggling?” Janina replied, “I know that the family and the staff knew.”





Meanwhile, Harper's Bazaar royal reporter Omid Scobie published an op-ed in which he reproduced the alleged email Meghan sent to Palace staff, asking for public clarification to be made on the story that she made Kate Middleton cry. Meghan told Oprah that the opposite had happened. "Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry]," Meghan reportedly wrote.

