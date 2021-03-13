Meghan Markle's alleged email to Palace about Kate Middleton crying claims revealed
- An email reportedly sent by Meghan Markle to Palace staff, requesting that a clarification be made on the story about her making Kate Middleton cry, has been revealed.
Meghan Markle's longtime friend, actor Janina Gavankar has said that there were 'many emails and texts' between the Palace and the Duchess of Sussex, where Meghan conveyed her troubles to them.
Janina was responding to the official Palace statement on Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the couple spoke about the difficulties they had to endure at the hands of 'the firm'.
“Though their ‘recollections may vary,’ ours don’t because we lived through it with them,” Janina said on the This Morning programme. “And there are many emails and texts to support that.”
The Palace in its statement had said, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members.”
Janina said about the statement, “You know, after reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today I thought two things. At one side, I thought, I’m so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience, but on the other side, I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it and, though their ‘recollections may vary,’ ours don’t because we lived through it with them. And there are many emails and texts to support that."
The host asked, “Are you saying that the whole family and the whole staff knew that there was a woman within the palace walls who was deeply struggling?” Janina replied, “I know that the family and the staff knew.”
Also read: After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra: 'You and Nick hope to have a family?'
Meanwhile, Harper's Bazaar royal reporter Omid Scobie published an op-ed in which he reproduced the alleged email Meghan sent to Palace staff, asking for public clarification to be made on the story that she made Kate Middleton cry. Meghan told Oprah that the opposite had happened. "Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry]," Meghan reportedly wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's alleged email to Palace about Kate Middleton crying claims revealed
- An email reportedly sent by Meghan Markle to Palace staff, requesting that a clarification be made on the story about her making Kate Middleton cry, has been revealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz flaunts his abs in a shirtless pic, Himanshi Khurana reacts
- Asim Riaz dropped a shirtless picture of him on Instagram and dropping a comment was his girlfriend, actor Himanshi Khurana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ridhi Dogra on television's regressive content: 'TV is reflective of society'
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ridhi Dogra opens up about the quality of shows on TV, the vast urban and rural divide in India and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'
- Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lee Min-ho soaks the sun while Kim Go-eun shares a BTS pic from a shoot
- The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her son, Sheru
- At a party, Salman Khan asked Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15, with her son. He was reacting to her refusal when asked to part ways with the soft toy, Sheru.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav recreate steps from Aly-Jasmin's song Tera Suit, watch video
- Rubina Dilaik grooves to Jasmin Bhasin's song with Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin's reaction is adorable. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni about being too busy for her, asks if he is the PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan kisses Arjun Bijlani on the cheek at Parth Samthaan's birthday party
- Hina Khan was seen enjoying herself at Parth Samthaan's birthday party. She showered him and Arjun Bijlani with kisses on their cheeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman
- Arshi Khan has thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for being a constant source of support. She also revealed how she managed to buy her own house in Mumbai, despite being 'not that strong financially' just a year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's Suits co-star calls her interview 'insignificant', clarifies later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox