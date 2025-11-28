Mona Singh wonders if TV actors have any personal lives, reveals why she quit format: 'There isn’t much left...'

It was television that gave Mona Singh her big break over two decades ago, but the actor says she is done with the medium. In a new interview, the actor said that she had no desire to return to TV, as she had done it all on the medium. Mona Singh was last seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Mona Singh on TV

Mona spoke about her career trajectory and switch to OTT shows in a new interview with Bombay Times. Talking about the difference between the two mediums, the actor said, “Working three months on one web show is perfect. You get your break, you come back fresh and ready to step into a new character. OTT works best for me. Otherwise, TV has crazy timelines, especially when you are playing the protagonist. When I did TV, the shows would air from Monday to Thursday, but now, they air throughout the week. Oh my God! I wonder if these people even have a personal life.”

Mona shot to fame in 2003 with the superhit show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, before working in a host of other shows, including hosting talent shows as well. But, she has not been seen on TV in almost a decade now. “I’ve bid farewell to TV, with all due respect. There isn’t much left for me to do anything there,” she said, adding, “I think I’ve done everything — daily soaps, reality shows and hosting. This was a conscious step to move ahead. The switch wasn’t easy; I waited patiently for the kind of roles I wanted. It took time, but it was worth it. I’m doing films too — I have three coming up next year — and I’m happy to be balancing movies and OTT.”

Mona Singh's upcoming film

Mona made her film debut in 2009 with a supporting role in 3 Idiots, and went on to appear in films like Amavas, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Munjya. She will be next seen in Border 2, which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film is slated to release in theatres on 25 January for the Republic Day weekend.