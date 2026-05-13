Munawar Faruqui and wife Mehzabeen name daughter Barirah; here's what it means. See first pics

Mehzabeen shared a picture with Munawar, where she was seen holding their baby in her arms. The baby was wrapped in a pink cloth and her face was hidden with a pink heart emoticon. In another picture, they held a name tag with ‘Barirah’ written on it. The new parents also celebrated the arrival of their daughter with a cake seen in the background. Some balloons and gifts were also seen. The post also featured Munawar's son Mikael and Mehzabeen's older daughter from her previous marriage.

In the caption of her new Instagram post, Mehzabeen detailed what the name means. She wrote, “Alhamdulillah, on 1/5/2026, we were blessed with a precious daughter whom we named- Barirah Munawar Faruqui, a beautiful reflection of purity, virtue, and righteousness. May Allah (SWT) bless her with strong faith and fill her life with endless barakah and mercy. Ameen.”

Last week, actor-comedian Munawar Faruqui took to social media to announce that he has once again embraced fatherhood. He and his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala , welcomed their first child together: a baby girl. On May 13, Mehzabeen took to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of their daughter and also announced the child's name. Munawar and Mehzabeen have named their daughter Barirah Munawar Faruqui.

Earlier, Munawar had shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the hospital after the birth of his baby girl, while choosing not to reveal his wife's or the newborn's faces. Sharing the pictures, Munawar wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed… dua mai khas yaad rakhe (Prosperity has entered our home. Blessed … keep us in your prayers).”

In one of the photos, Munawar is seen holding his wife’s hand as she rests on the hospital bed, while their newborn baby is seen in the background.

About Munawar and Mehzabeen Munawar married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in 2024. The actor and stand-up comedian, who has kept his personal life private, opened up about his wedding in an episode of Farah Khan's vlog. Munawar said he decided to marry Mehzabeen because of his seven-year-old son, Mikael.

In the episode, he said, “When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy with a lot of work. At that time, Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week and we spent a lot of time together. When he was leaving, I felt like I don’t want him to go. I felt that he needs me. That time he kept hugging me the whole time, I felt that he needs me. At that point I wondered what I could so to keep him with me. For him, I took that decision. Even her [Mehzabeen] situation was quite similar like me. She has a 10-year-old daughter. I asked her the next day, ‘Are you okay marrying me?’ I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me, I was just praying for that.”