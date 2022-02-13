Naagin 6 Twitter reactions: Fans love Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal, ‘Professor’ straight out of Money Heist

Naagin season 6 premiered on ColorsTV on Saturday and fans of Tejasswi Prakash are praising her performance. Her co-star Simba Nagpal got fans' love as well.

Tejasswi has been brought in as lead for the new season. She recently won Bigg Boss season 15. Simba plays Rishabh Gujral, who is an army officer.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first episode. “Well performed @itsmetejasswi looks amazing on #Naagin6 Liked her performance and her new screen avatar. Did exceedingly well, looking forward to it,” wrote a fan. “I loved Teja's acting and she looked so beautiful!! Her beauty and natural acting lit up the screen each time she came. Her parts were the best part of the first episode. Looking forward to watching the second episode tonight,” read another tweet.

“Appreciation tweet for @itsmetejasswi From the first dialogue to the cliff scene episode, your acting was really really good, the voice modulations giving me chills during the dubbing scene. You rocked Teja, your promise from Bigg Boss coming true on the first day,” wrote a fan.

His entry was so powerful

Goose bumps 🔥

Full on army officer vibes #SimbaNagpal #Naagin6

About Simba, a fan wrote, “His entry was so powerful. Goosebumps. Full-on army officer vibes." However, another person thought he needed to do better. “Just finished watching Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash really acted well but I was kind of disappointed with Mehek and Simba. They really need to act better. Their expression was not on point. In all the Naagin franchise I always loved the negative role characters and hero's acting," the tweet read.

The new season also stars Mahekk Chahal as another Naagin. Fans were also left in splits by the introduction of a ‘Professor’ lifted right out of Netflix's Money Heist. “The parallels nobody asked for. I couldn't control myself,” wrote a person on Twitter, sharing pictures from the two shows.

Speaking about coming on board the show, Simba told Indian Express in an interview, “I was flooded with love after I exited Bigg Boss. Even in terms of work, there were a few offers that I was confused between. However, when Naagin came my way, I knew this is what I wanted to do. We are really working hard on the show and hoping that it turns out quite well."

