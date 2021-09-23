Nikki Tamboli on Sidharth’s death: We are all trying to cope

“Last year was like a roller coaster ride for me. From highs to lows, be it work or personal life, it was a lot,” says Nikki Tamboli. The actor, who featured in two reality shows, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, has become a household name due to her popularity.

While her professional life is gung ho, she suffered heartache in her personal life as her brother passed away in May. She shares, “Too much happened. Maine bahut kuch dekha hai. We were trying to accept the reality of my brother’s death. I wasn’t able to sleep at night and then the news of Sidharth really shook me. Death is a reality but at this age and ek ke baad ek was heart breaking and shocking.”

Tamboli admits that highs and lows are part of life and one has to deal with them. The actor adds, “Of course, it is difficult to deal but you have to be strong from within to accept what happened. One can’t change things. With time, one has to move forward. Uncertainty of life is natural part of our journey. I don’t know what will happen in the next two hours. Everyone goes through uncertainties daily. But that doesn’t mean you are lost or a failure. One should just enjoy the moment as no one knows the future. Anxiety is a huge problem for many due to the uncertainties they face. Focus on things that are under your control.”

She reveals that talking about her friend, the late actor Sidharth Shukla, disturbs her. “He was a wonderful friend and someone who supported me in the reality show. We had a great loss. No one thought that such a thing would happen. We are all in shock (about the news of his death). I can’t and don’t want to talk about him. When I do it disturbs me and affects me a lot. We are all trying to cope. I am unable to sleep at night and all this feels like a dream.”