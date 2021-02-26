IND USA
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli says carrying ex-boyfriend’s boxers in Bigg Boss 14 was not a gimmick: ‘I was genuinely missing him’

  • Nikki Tamboli opened up about steam-ironing her ex-boyfriend's boxers in Bigg Boss 14 and said that it was not an attempt to grab eyeballs. She added that she was 'genuinely' missing him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:14 PM IST

Nikki Tamboli, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, grabbed eyeballs when she fought to get her ex-boyfriend’s boxers from the BB Mall and steam-ironed them on national television. However, she has now said that it was not a publicity gimmick.

In an interview, Nikki said that she was missing her ex-boyfriend, even though it has been a while since they broke up. She added that she has not seen him for a long time.

“That was not a strategy to highlight myself. I was genuinely missing him. When I was going inside the house, I knew that I was going to miss people who I love. So I had taken my father's clothes as well along with my ex-boyfriend's boxers,” she told SpotboyE.

“So, we had a break-up a long time back and I haven't seen him for the longest time. However, I was staying with my father before I went inside toh unko itna jaldi miss nahi kiya (so I did not miss him so soon),” she said. “Mujhe us din mere ex-boyfriend ki yaad aa gayi (I started missing my ex-boyfriend) after seeing so many different personalities inside. So, I thought chalo uske kapde pehan leti hoon. Lekin vo world-famous ho gaya (let me wear his clothes. But he became world-famous).”

Also see: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che! making

Nikki was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 sometime last year but brought back on popular demand. She ended up grabbing a spot in the finale and finishing as the second runner-up. The show was won by Rubina Dilaik, with Rahul Vaidya following in the second place.

On Bigg Boss 14, Nikki made headlines for her equation with Jaan Kumar Sanu, who expressed his feelings for her. She would tease him as ‘bhai-jaan’ but things soured between them when she accused him of kissing her on the cheek without her consent. He denied the allegations.

