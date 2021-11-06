Nishant Malkhani: Age is nothing to be ashamed of

People say that age is just a number, but many don’t like talking about it. Actor Nishant Malkhani feels that it is perhaps because age shaming has become common these days, especially on social media.

“I believe it’s a typical mindset that age is something to be ashamed of. I don’t agree. There are many examples of people around the world, doing their best work and getting love from the audience at an age when no one expected them to. Look at Jennifer Lopez! She’s one of the biggest icons in the world. Look at her age, her fan following and the love she gets across age groups,” says the Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal actor.

The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor adds that in India, actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have proved age doesn’t define stardom. He shares, “I think it’s a silly to compare your age with your capabilities. One should just focus on being healthy and fit!”

The 34-year-old admits that though he hasn’t been called “uncle” yet but if it happens he will “just laugh it off”. Having been in the business for 12 years, he explains, “I know my capabilities and how I look on screen. I don’t feel like a 34-year-old. I’m still playing roles of 24-25-year-old on TV. I have never had an experience where I had to let go of a project because of age. If someone is shaming you for your age then it just shows their insecurity and inferiority complex,” he ends.