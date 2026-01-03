Nitibha Kaul finally reveals boyfriend's face as he proposes to her. Check out dreamy pics and videos

Bigg Boss 10 contestant and social media influencer Nitibha Kaul has shared pictures of her dreamy proposal and also finally revealed his face to her followers. After keep his identity as secret for over a year, Nitibha chose the most perfect video and photos to make the reveal. Nitibha Kaul and her boyfriend pose for pictures after their engagement.

Nitibha Kaul's dreamy proposal

The proposal video shows Nitibha entering the venue that was decorated with thousands of flowers. She wore a short white dress and white heels while the boyfriend-- whose name is still a mystery--was also dressed in complementary colours.

She removed the blindfold and saw her boyfriend waiting for her with flowers and the ring. She was surprised at what he had just pulled off and showered him with kisses.

How did he plan it?

She shared the video with the caption, “The easiest yes I’ve ever had to say.” With the photos, she wrote, “On this beautiful day, the love of my life asked me to be his forever 💍 After years of late night calls, airport goodbyes, endless tears, and loving each other across continents and time zones, this moment made every second worth it.”

She mentioned about his proposal planning, “He did so well 🥺 A proposal straight out of my fairytale dreams- the surprise, the castle, the ring, and most of all, the man who makes me feel like the luckiest girl alive, every single day. I can’t wait for our next chapter…. our forever, together. Still soaking in the magic of this day, still letting it sink in that I am a “fiancé” now. Can’t wait to share all the details & how he pulled this off, but for now, I’m just letting this moment sink in.”

Nitibha's followers congratulated her online. “Finally! The cat is out of the bag! 🥰 Lots of love. ❤️ and congratulations!!!” Another wrote, “your love was always worth it ♥️😘🥹 EEE can’t wait to celebrate and hug you bothhhhhhhhhh.” A person commented, “Am I seeing the cutest thing this new year? And I’m like a big “Awwwwwwwww.”

Nitibha often shared pictures and videos with her boyfriend but never revealed his face to her fans. The couple was in a long distance relationship for over a year.