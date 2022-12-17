Piya Valecha: I’m done with TV for now

Actor Piya Valecha feels it’s time for television to revamp and give actors more challenging content to perform.

“No doubt, it is high time that television should up its game as we have a tough competitor in the form of OTT. For me, TV is and will be my go-to medium because it gave my first screen break but, for now, I want to try web space as content on small screen is getting mundane especially for youngster. I am done picking from playing miss goody shoes or the vamp who is always busy plotting,” says the Dilli Wali Thakur Girls and Chandra Nandini actor.

Reasoning her break from TV, Valecha adds, “I have been hopping between sets at one point of time. I was shooting for 20-22 hours. For couple of days I event slept in my car. Shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Imlie and Maddam Sir were on simultaneously. It was a roller coaster ride for me. I did whatever best was offered to me and the only thing, I had on my mind at that point of time was to just take up work, more work. I had quit my corporate job to join the industry so I had to give my best to the profession I risked all for. And, that phase went on for six-seven years.”

For 2023, Valecha is really excited as she has a couple of things in pipeline. “New Year is surely looking up for me. The talks are on for a couple of OTT projects as well as a film. I have to wait and watch what will work out first and audience will get to see me back on screen,” the youngster concludes.