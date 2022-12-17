Home / Entertainment / Tv / Piya Valecha: I’m done with TV for now

Piya Valecha: I’m done with TV for now

tv
Published on Dec 17, 2022 06:45 PM IST

Actor Piya Valecha feels it’s time for television to revamp and give actors more challenging content to perform

Piya Valecha
Piya Valecha
ByS Farah Rizvi 

Actor Piya Valecha feels it’s time for television to revamp and give actors more challenging content to perform. 

“No doubt, it is high time that television should up its game as we have a tough competitor in the form of OTT. For me, TV is and will be my go-to medium because it gave my first screen break but, for now, I want to try web space as content on small screen is getting mundane especially for youngster. I am done picking from playing miss goody shoes or the vamp who is always busy plotting,” says the Dilli Wali Thakur Girls and Chandra Nandini actor.

Reasoning her break from TV, Valecha adds, “I have been hopping between sets at one point of time. I was shooting for 20-22 hours. For couple of days I event slept in my car. Shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Imlie and Maddam Sir were on simultaneously. It was a roller coaster ride for me. I did whatever best was offered to me and the only thing, I had on my mind at that point of time was to just take up work, more work. I had quit my corporate job to join the industry so I had to give my best to the profession I risked all for. And, that phase went on for six-seven years.”

For 2023, Valecha is really excited as she has a couple of things in pipeline. “New Year is surely looking up for me. The talks are on for a couple of OTT projects as well as a film. I have to wait and watch what will work out first and audience will get to see me back on screen,” the youngster concludes.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out