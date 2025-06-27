Puja Banerjee breaks silence on FIR for kidnapping, extortion charges: ‘Going through the toughest time in our lives’

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma said that they were the target of a financial fraud earlier this month. A few days later, they were accused of kidnapping Bengali film producer Shyam Sunder Dey, along with charges of physical assault and extortion of money. An FIR was filed against the duo by Shyam's wife, Malabika Dey. On Friday, Puja broke her silence on the controversy and said that they are going through the ‘toughest time’ of their lives. (Also read: FIR filed against Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from Bengali film producer) Puja Banerjee has reacted after she and Kunal Verma received accusations from Bengali film producer Shyam Sunder Dey.

What Puja said

Puja took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Going through the toughest time of our lives, those who are standing by us we will be forever grateful to you all. And those who believe in the lies spread against us god bless them too. I believe in God and u know GOD IS WATCHING.” In the caption, she wrote, “God is great.”

About the allegations

Malabika shared a detailed note on her Facebook account, including claims of physical and mental assault on Shyam. "This incident is not just a serious crime, it is a betrayal and a breach of trust towards a friend. In addition to physical and mental abuse on Shyam, our entire family is suffering deep mental damage from this incident. We are tackling the legal way and have full confidence in the judicial system. I urge all creative society members to be alert," she mentioned. She said that Shyam was threatened with his involvement in a drug case if he didn't pay around ₹64 lakh.

She added that with the help of the Goa Police, Shyam was rescued safely. An FIR was filed against Puja and Kunal under Section 126(2), 137(2), 140(2), 308(2), 115(2), 351(3), 61(2) & 3(5).