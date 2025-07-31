Ragini Khanna says it's unfair to be known only as Govinda's niece: 'It increases your struggle as a newcomer'

Television actor Ragini Khanna, best known for her role in Sasural Genda Phool, recently opened up about constantly being referred to as Bollywood star Govinda’s niece. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she shared how such labels not only overshadow her own achievements but also feel unfair to Govinda. Ragini Khanna on being referred to as only Govinda's niece.

Ragini on being referred to as Govinda's niece

Ragini said that being referred to as only Govinda's niece increased her struggle as a newcomer and added, “I don’t understand this, because he is in the acting realm and has done a lot of work, so it’s easier for people to remember him. The audience has become very convenient — they don’t want to remember a person’s name, only the relationship. If that fetches viewership for producers, that’s what everyone encourages. But I feel it actually increases your struggle as a newcomer. You’re burdened with such a heavy image and responsibility.”

She added, “All my cousins get the title of Govinda’s nephews. I feel it’s unfair to him. There are many cousins who have done substantial work now and don’t deserve to be referred to only through that connection. He’s never said anything to us — he’s very sweet that way — but I think it’s unfair. After so much work, people should remember the talent, or not interview us at all. It discredits the person’s talent and hard work. If, after everything I’ve done, people still remember me only for my relationship with my uncle, then I wonder — where is my work in the picture? How long will one keep using someone’s name? I don’t like using his name because he is legendary to me.”

About Ragini Khanna

Ragini made her television debut in 2008 with Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, followed by shows like Bhaskar Bharti. However, it was her role as Suhana Kashyap in Sasural Genda Phool that made her a household name. She has also appeared in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Season 4), Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Circus, and more.

On the big screen, she debuted with Teen Thay Bhai, and went on to feature in films like Posham Pa, Gurgaon, and Ghoomketu, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.