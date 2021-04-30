Rajat Verma: In this scenario it’s important to keep working

As a schoolboy in Lucknow, actor Rajat Verma walked the ramp for the first time and realised what he wanted from his life. Due to family pressure, the ‘Beyhadh-2’ and ‘Nishedh’ actor pursued BTech in Noida but finally left it midway and eventually went on to become an actor.

“I was studying at Lucknow Public Collegiate and was staying with my grandfather in Sharda Nagar. When I went on stage, I had a feeling this is what I want to do in life but acting was nowhere in mind that time. Then I joined theatre and got bitten by an acting bug,” said the UPite.

Born in Gorakhpur at his mother’s birthplace, he has lived in Varanasi and was brought up in Noida where his parents live. “Dropping BTech was a big decision but I convinced my parents that’s not what I want from life. Doing theatre, I became a YouTuber and bagged role in ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ as brother of lead character that was shot in Delhi along with a web show ‘Nalayaks’,” he said.

To become self-dependent and make a career he came to Mumbai in 2019. “I was auditioning and doing commercials when I got offer for ‘Beyhad2’ which was my turning point. I also did ‘Aafat’ and popular series ‘Nishedh’ in which one the stories were mine. Then lockdown happened and post that my ‘Beyhad2’ director offered me parallel lead in ‘Ishk Par Zor Nahi,’ which we are currently shooting at an undisclosed location due to the lockdown in Mumbai.”

Having done OTT series he confessed, “Surely I want to do web more as stories are finite and you can perform better! Unfortunately, in daily soaps you don’t have such a liberty as tracks keep changing according to the TRPs. But, in the pandemic situation it’s important to keep working like we are doing in a bio-bubble. The biggest question is if we won’t work how will we survive?”