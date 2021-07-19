Rakhi Sawant reacts to Mika Singh's car breaking down at 3 am: 'Nayee car le lenge'

Rakhi Sawant has reacted to Mika Singh's car breaking down at 3 am in Mumbai. The singer was seen stranded on the road in the middle of the night hours after he made an appearance at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding festivities. Hundreds of people came to his rescue and a glimpse of it went viral on social media on Monday.

On Monday evening, when Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside her gym, the paparazzi asked for her opinion on the incident. Rakhi confessed she wasn't aware of the situation and was glad to hear that fans came to Mika Singh's rescue. "Wow, so sweet," she said before adding, "Chalo, acha hai, ab nayee car le lenge (it's good, now he'll buy a new car)."

Rakhi was also present at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding function but couldn't meet Mika at the venue. She explained that she had to rush back home from the wedding venue with Vikas Gupta after her mother informed her that she had slipped inside the washroom. She replayed the audio message she received from her mother for the paparazzi and said in Hindi, "Vikas and I left for home immediately. When we reached, she was unconscious. We prayed, called a doctor."

"I couldn't give a proper performance at the wedding. But that's okay, our best wishes are with them. Everyone was telling me that we'll dance on Dream Mein Entry (her song), but we couldn't as I left within an hour or two. The moment Daler Mehendi's performance began, my mother messaged me," she added.

At the wedding, Rakhi gifted Disha a diamond set. She shared a video on Instagram and gave a closer look at the present. Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote, "Rahul ko Finally Disha Mil gayi. Shaadi me disha ke liye Surprise gift tha #Kundanjewellers ka Diamond set. I hope @dishaparmar ko bhi utna hi pasand aaya hoga (Rahul finally got Disha. I surprised her with a diamond set at the wedding. I hope Disha liked it as much as I did). Both should have kids also soon.”