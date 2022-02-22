Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut for dissing Salman Khan and Bigg Boss: 'Behen suno...'

Rakhi Sawant has slammed Kangana Ranaut for taking an apparent dig at Bigg Boss while promoting her reality TV series Lock Upp. She also challenged her to keep her show on-air for even one season.

Kangana Ranaut will host Lock Upp, a new reality show by Ekta Kapoor, which will see 16 celebrity contestants fighting with each other to get out of the actor's prison. The Manikarnika actor, who will be known as Jailor of the said prison, had apparently poked fun at Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss during a promotional event for the upcoming show.

"Yeh aapke bhai ka ghar nahi hai (This is not your brother's house)," she had said, in an apparent reference to the Colors TV reality show which is gearing up for its 16th season.

Rakhi Sawant, who has participated in three seasons of Bigg Boss including its first and the latest season, has expressed anger at Kangana's comments, as seen in a video uploaded on Lehren.com. When asked if she will participate in Kangana's Lock Upp, the actor said, “Mujhe bahut bura laga jab Kangana ne kaha, ‘Yeh tumhare bhai ka ghar nahi hai,' (I felt very bad when Kangana said 'it's not your brother's house')."

The 43-year-old continued that the successful 15-season run of Bigg Boss proves Salman Khan had the guts to run it. She said, "Behen, suno, itne time se bhai hi show chala rahe hain. Tumme (Kangana) dum hai to ek show chala ke dikhao. I think Bhai me dum hai, behen me nahin hai (Listen, sister, Bhai has been running the show for so long. If you have the guts, try running one show. I think Bhai has the guts, sister doesn’t)."

Rakhi also hit out at the Thalaivi actor for her remarks about the Hindi film industry. She said, "Tum to Bollywood ko bahut gaaliyan de rahi thi, ab vaps laut kar aa gayi. Isliye kehte hain, gaaliyan mat do Bollywood ko, tumhe aankhir Bollywood ki hi zaroort padegi. (You were abusing Bollywood and now, look you have returned here. That’s why it is said that one shouldn’t abuse Bollywood, you would need it at the end of the day.)”

While Kangana has not made a direct comment about Bigg Boss, Lock Upp producer Ekta Kapoor addressed the constant comparisons between the two shows. She told Times of India that "all captive realities all over the world get compared with each other and this is a captive reality."

The upcoming show, which will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player, has announced two of its 16 celebrity contestants until now. The first contestant is television actor Nisha Rawal and the second is comedian Munawar Faruqui.

