Rakhi Sawant tells man to stop staring at her: 'Ladki nahi dekhi uncle?'

Actor Rakhi Sawant schooled a man who was making her uncomfortable during an interview with the media on Saturday. Rakhi was interacting with the paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai when she caught a man staring at her.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rakhi can be seen scolding the man, who is off-camera. "Uncle aap jaao na. Main interview kar rahi hu. Aap kyu dekh rahe ho? Ladki nahi dekhi uncle? Jaao na (Uncle, please leave. I am giving an interview, why are you looking at me? Never seen a girl? Please go)," she told the man. The man then kick started his bike and almost ran into someone. Rakhi told him to be more cautious. "Dekho accident ho jaega. Jaao udhar dekho. Mereko mat dekho (Be careful or you'll have an accident. Go, look ahead. Don't look at me)," she told him. The man still drove past her saying that it'd be her fault if he had an accident.

During the same interaction, Rakhi also spoke about actor Pearl V Puri, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Friday on allegation of raping a minor. Rakhi said that she is unwilling to believe that Pearl could rape anyone.

"If God himself told me Pearl Puri, I would not believe it. He is such an innocent boy," she said. She told the photographers how she has worked with Pearl before and he never 'raised his head' to look at women. "It's wrong to accuse someone of something like this without proof. It takes 4-5 years to prove it in court. Who knows, maybe the girl is blackmailing them, maybe money is involved," she added.

The case registered against Pearl is from two years ago. "The alleged sexual assault and molestation with a five-year-old girl had taken place in 2019," said deputy commissioner Sanjay Patil of MBVV police. On the complaint of the girl's father, FIR was registered under IPC section 376 AB (rape of woman below 12 years of age) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Waliv police station in Vasai, he said.

The actor was arrested and produced before a court which sent him in judicial custody for 14 days, he added. Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza also extended support to him.

