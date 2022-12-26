Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ranndeep R Rai: I don’t care about rumours; they never stop

Ranndeep R Rai: I don't care about rumours; they never stop

Published on Dec 26, 2022

Actor Ranndeep R Rai shares that he doesn’t pay heed to rumours as it is common for people to talk about public figures.

ByKavita Awaasthi

Co-stars being linked is a common occurrence but in the case of Ranndeep R Rai, he was linked with actor Shivangi Joshi much after their show Balika Vadhu 2 ended. Soonafter Joshi denied the link-up rumour with Rai, who admits to understand the curiosity fans have about celebrities.

The Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai actor shares that he doesn’t pay heed to them as he feels it’s very common for people to talk about public figures. He says, “I don’t care much about the rumours. I don’t think much about them or invest my time explaining because they are never going to stop. Once you’re a public face, people talk about you, they want to know more about you as a person and your personal life. Few things that come out will be true and the rest will be just that - rumours!”

Rai, who will soon be seen in a special appearance in an on-going TV show Meet, says that his career is his priority currently. The 29-year-old started his career in 2014 and shot to fame with the hit show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. “At this stage, I am only focusing on my career, especially on doing a lot of work - be it television, the web, or films. I want to do really good projects without wasting any more time. Earlier, I was choosy about offers but now I feel, no matter what the project is, if you add your own masala to it you can create something interesting and it can be great. My goal is just to be a successful actor, and a good performer,” he adds

    Kavita Awaasthi

    Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

Sign out