Real Housewives of New Jersey Star's Danielle Cabral braces for drama as she faces a tough spot in season 13

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral reveals she is in a "tough spot" in the upcoming season 13 finale. The Real Housewives of New Jersey welcomed some new faces this season, and after four seasons of the same cast, fans were excited to see a shakeup. Danielle Cabral, a business owner and new housewife, has received positive feedback so far and is eager to continue on the show in future seasons. RHONJ star Danielle Cabral recently made headlines after admitting that the show's upcoming season finale will reveal her in a tough spot

In an interview with Today, Cabral shared that the season 13 finale will feature her going through a difficult time. "I went through a lot, and it all comes to a head at the finale," she explained. "It was really complicated to try to navigate all these new friendships and the right thing to do as a friend." This struggle with group dynamics seems to be a recurring theme across the entire Real Housewives franchise.

Cabral also expressed her dislike for the division between the RHONJ cast, which appears to be split into two groups. While Cabral is part of one group alongside Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jenifer Aydin, the other group includes Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Fesler. Cabral shared that she "never wanted to be a part" of these divided groups and hopes that the cast can come together more in future seasons.

Despite the division, Cabral has been welcomed warmly by fans and is hoping to continue her time on RHONJ. In addition to her work on the show, she is also expanding her business venture, Boujie Kidz, a children's clothing line. With her refreshing personality and desire to shake things up, Cabral could be the perfect addition to the RHONJ cast.

RHONJ fans can tune in to watch the drama unfold on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo. While it remains to be seen how season 13 will wrap up, there is no doubt that fans will be eager for more Real Housewives drama in the future.