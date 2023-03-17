Regé-Jean Page reveals he and Phoebe Dynevor had 'horrendous' coffee breath during the shooting of their sex scenes

Regé-Jean Page, the breakout star of Netflix's Bridgerton, recently revealed that he and co-star Phoebe Dynevor had to deal with 'horrendous' coffee breath while filming their intimate scenes. The coffee became necessary for the actors to keep up with their grueling shooting schedule. Though it didn't help with the romantic scenes. Despite the awkwardness of the situation, Page and Dynevor managed to pull off their performances, garnering praise from fans and critics alike. Later on, it became their ‘coffee safe space.’ (Also read: Chris Appleton can't stop gushing over his new relationship with Lukas Gage: 'I'm very much in love and grateful to....') Phoebe Dynevor with Rege-Jean Page.

During an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Regé-Jean Page, revealed a behind-the-scenes secret about the show. According to Page, he and Phoebe Dynevor had to deal with coffee breath while filming the kissing scenes that the show is known for. He stated, "Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through."

Rege, shared arrangement he made with Phoebe during shooting, “You approach your other actor and go, 'Hey, so the scenes after lunch, what are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?” He also mentioned that diluting the taste of coffee wasn't a problem for them as they both loved coffee. “We both are like, 'I actually really like coffee so I don't mind.” The actors even referred to it as their 'coffee safe space' for the rest of the season.

During a January 2021 interview with Glamour, Phoebe expressed admiration for Rege's hygiene during kissing scenes, stating that "He always smells really, really nice and never, ever has bad breath. He doesn't smoke or anything like that." Nevertheless, she acknowledged that both she and him consumed a lot of coffee, leading to a coffee aroma on occasion, but they were able to work through it.

Regé-Jean Page rose to international fame for his breakout role as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton. Prior to his breakthrough in Bridgerton, Page had appeared in a number of British television shows and movies, including Waterloo Road, Casualty, and Mortal Engines. However, it was his performance as the suave and charismatic Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, that catapulted him into the spotlight and earned him critical acclaim.

Phoebe Dynevor began her acting career at a young age, making her debut in the BBC series, Waterloo Road, when she was just 14 years old. Since then, she has appeared in a number of British television shows, including Prisoners' Wives, The Village, and Snatch.