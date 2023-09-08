Release date and more about ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’, the Yellowstone spin-off

Spin-off of hit TV series Yellowstone, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" will be released later this year on Paramount Plus. The new series will premiere on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 5 in the UK and internationally with two episodes. Screengrab from the trailer of ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’(X(formerly Twitter)/@paramountplus)

On Thursday, Paramount+ tweeted the teaser trailer of the upcoming series. Sharing the video of the trailer, they wrote, "This is the untold story of the greatest American lawman... Can you handle the weight of the badge? Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres November 5, streaming only on #ParamountPlus".

The cast of the new series includes City on a Hill's Lauren E Banks, Perry Mason's Shea Whigham, Goliath's Dennis Quaid and The Hunger Games' Donald Sutherland. The Walking Dead's Margot Bingham, True Blood's Dale Dickey, Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty, The Chi's Tosin Morohunfola, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper and King Richard's Demi Singleton also star in the upcoming series.

Earlier, on August 9, 2023, a teaser of "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" was released on the official YouTube channel of Paramount Plus. Decription to the teaser read: "Lawmen: Bass Reeves comes from Executive Producer Taylor Sheridan and stars award-winning actor David Oyelowo. The series brings the story of the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life."

Paramount Plus credits Reeves as "the greatest frontier hero in American history, who worked in the Post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

