Sana Khan denies she was ‘brainwashed’ by her husband to quit showbiz, talks about their ‘top secret’ wedding

In 2020, when actor Sana Khan of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bigg Boss 6-fame announced that she was quitting the film industry, many were surprised. A month after her announcement, she married Muslim cleric and businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad, and the couple now have two children. In a video on Rashami Desai's YouTube channel, Sana addressed the perception that she was ‘brainwashed’ by her husband into quitting Bollywood. Muslim cleric Mufti Anas Sayed and former actor Sana Khan married in 2020.

Sana Khan talks about her ‘top secret’ wedding Sana told Rashami that she was going through a major life change when she married Anas, who helped her through it. “When our marriage was arranged, it was a top secret. Nobody except my mom and dad even knew the groom’s name. Even when the mehendi artist asked for his name, I didn’t reveal it. I was going through a major change in my life. I was transforming into a whole new person. This is something that I wanted, and he is the one who guided me,” she said.

The former actor then spoke about how people assumed she was ‘brainwashed’ by Anas when they saw her wearing a hijab and quitting Bollywood. “People think, oh she used to roam without a hijab, and suddenly she’s become so this that. So maybe this guy has brainwashed her. It’s never like that; nobody can brainwash you until and unless you don’t want it. I wanted peace. A person might find fame, money and status, but at the end of the day, everyone wants inner peace,” said Sana.