Sana Khan gives glimpses from her Maldives holiday with husband, shares video of falling face down in pool. Watch

Sana Khan, who is currently in the Maldives with her husband Anas Saiyad, has been giving her fans glimpses of their travel. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures and videos of her journey, stay and activities from her visit to the island nation.

In a recent video on Instagram, Sana was soaking in the sun while sitting atop a duck float in an ocean-fed pool. Her husband asked her if she is enjoying herself to which she replied, "Yes I'm loving it." However, soon after, she lost balance and fell face down inside the pool while her husband was heard laughing at the end of the video

She captioned the post, "Timing toh dekho mere fall ki Allah ki kudrat pe (Look at the timing of my fall) It’s super windy so it’s very tough to balance @anas_saiyad20 ......Location @finolhu_maldives Thank u @aabee_holidays #finolhu #maldives #finolhumaldives #barefootchic #islandplayground #sanakhan #anassaiyad #sanaanas #finolhubaaatoll."

Sana also shared pictures posing on the beach, relaxing in a restaurant, and enjoying their meals. She also posted a video of herself seated on a swing. In the video, she was left in splits as Anas pushed her with all his strength. Sharing the video, she had captioned it, "Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting @anas_saiyad20."

Anas too has been sharing posts on his Instagram account. He gave glimpses of the couple having meals, playing table tennis, enjoying the view of the island, and having snacks as well as drinks sitting by the pool.

Last year in October, Sana had said that she decided to quit acting to spend her life in the service of humanity. Sharing her statements in Hindi, English and Urdu, she had said, “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.”

Sana tied the knot with Anas on November 20 last year in a private ceremony. She announced their marriage on Instagram, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”

Earlier, she had featured in Bigg Boss 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. Sana has also starred in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Jai Ho, Halla Bol, and Wajah Tum Ho.