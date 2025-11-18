Sayantani Ghosh calls out society’s ‘irony and insensitivity' as she slams pregnancy rumours: ‘My body, my choice’

Television actor Sayantani Ghosh, best known for her roles in Ghar Ek Sapnaa and Naaginn – Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa, recently expressed her anger after people speculated she was pregnant because she had been wearing loose-fitted clothes. She dismissed the rumours and called out the insensitivity and irony of such assumptions. Actor Sayantani Ghosh slams pregnancy rumours.

Sayantani Ghosh dismisses pregnancy rumours

On Monday, Sayantani took to Instagram and shared a long carousel post addressing the speculation. She revealed that, in a recent interview, she was asked if she was pregnant and said, “I am not pregnant!” She added that the reason behind the speculation left her shocked — she had been seen wearing more loose and flowy clothes. “Like really, WHAT THE HELL? Sadly, this is what we call a modern and forward-thinking society. Still so typical in our thought process! So much noise around women's empowerment, yet we hardly bat an eyelid before judging and arriving at conclusions about women! WHAT AN IRONY.”

She said it was yet another example added to the long list of judgements she has faced over the years, calling out the insensitivity of people. She added that such “low judgements” can affect a person’s mental health and push them into self-doubt. The actor then explained the real reason she prefers looser clothing, “So here’s the truth — I am a 41-year-old married, non-pregnant woman. I wear comfortable clothing because I prefer it that way. With age, my body has changed; it is a certain type now, and there is no shame about it. I looked a particular way in my 20s and 30s, and now I am what I am. I owned it then, I own it now! I was confident then, I am confident now! As they say, change is the biggest constant in life.”

She urged people to respect others’ privacy and pointed out that societal pressures, from body and age shaming to rigid expectations of how women should live, remain overwhelming. She also highlighted the hypocrisy of encouraging women to age gracefully or choose their own path while still judging them at every step.

Sayantani stressed that conversations should move beyond weight changes, grey hair or fine lines, and instead focus on overall well-being, life lessons and the wisdom that comes with time. She added that rather than defining women by the roles they are expected to play, society should recognise their strength and the balance they bring to the roles they choose. She concluded, “Let us not pull each other down with ridiculous judgements but truly empower each other… And let’s not forget — IT’S MY BODY, MY LIFE, MY CHOICE.” Sayantani married her long-time boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on 6 December 2021.

About Sayantani Ghosh’s recent work

She is currently part of Zee TV’s Jagadhatri. The series is a remake of the Bengali drama Jagaddhatri from Zee Bangla and stars Sonakshi Batra and Farman Haider in lead roles. The show airs every day at 10 pm.