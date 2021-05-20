Saying no to work is not a solution: Gungun

Actor Gungun Uprari feels getting work in such tough times is a blessing and refusing it is not a good move. The protagonist of the show ‘Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka’ is currently shooting for an Indonesian reality show at an undisclosed location in India.

“It’s a blessing in disguise that at least I’m working. Last year, my show went off air just before the lockdown and there was no work for months. But this time though the pandemic is at its peak, but a bit of work is happening. It’s definitely scary but many people in our industry are working in different parts of India,” said the actor best known for her role of Yashoda in ‘Paramavtaar Shri Krishna’ and Gautami in ‘Buddha’.

On May 10 her daily soap show ‘Paapnaashnii Gangaa’ went off-air. “We could have shot outside Maharashtra but since we had many kids in the show, we didn’t want to take any chances. Currently, we are airing the repeat telecast and hope that as things get normal and we will restart the shoot,” she said.

Telling us about her ongoing shoot she said, “Every year celebs from India used to go to Indonesia for the show ‘Pesbukers.’ Last year, too I got an offer but due to lockdown couldn’t take it. This year they decided to shoot here in a bio-bubble surrounding so I went ahead with it. Also, actors like Reshmi Desai, Tina Dutta and Aakriti Sharma who plays my daughter in ‘…Gangaa’ are part of this season.”

She is also looking forward to taking a jab as soon as possible. “Since me and my husband both are working so we have to keep our daughter in isolation. At my end, I am taking all possible precautions as I have faced Covid situation last year when my husband was tested positive. So, for me saying no to work is definitely not a solution because as it is there is very less work happening.”

Gungun also shot for an ad in Srinagar last month. “After lockdown happened in Mumbai I went to Kashmir for shoot with my daughter (14). That time a lot of shoots were happening there and situation in that region was much better.”

The actor was able to visit her hometown early this year. “I went to Lucknow for a private event and was able to visit my home in Cantt. However, there were no hugs and I met them all from safe distance and even slept in another room. Really, life has changed drastically due to this pandemic,” she said on a parting note.