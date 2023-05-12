'I was duped. We all were', Scheana Shay exposes Vanderpump Rules ‘Scandoval’ fiasco

The drama on "Vanderpump Rules" has reached new heights with the explosive "Scandoval" scandal, and no one is more shocked than Scheana Shay herself. The reality star, known for her transparency and alliteration, opened up about the jaw-dropping revelations during an interview in Toronto. Scheana's own experience watching the show has left her feeling deceived, particularly in regard to her ex-friend Raquel and Tom.

As one of the original cast members of the long-running show, Scheana has witnessed the reel of her life unfold before her eyes for over a decade. Reflecting on the rollercoaster ride of reality TV, she admitted it was weird but strangely therapeutic to watch parts of herself back, comparing it to the movie "Hot Tub Time Machine."

But what has really made "Vanderpump Rules" a pop phenomenon is the portrayal of a certain kind of L.A. hustle and the raw authenticity of a group of restaurant servers striving to make it in Tinseltown. Anchored by messy relationships and feuds, the show captures the ambition, expectations, and imposter syndromes that are part and parcel of life in Los Angeles.

However, Season 10 took the scandalous quotient to new heights with "Scandoval." Tom Sandoval, one of the show's OGs, was caught cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their close friend Raquel Leviss. The twist? Raquel had previously been engaged to DJ James Kennedy and had recently crossed a line with Tom Schwartz, Sandoval's best friend, who had just divorced his wife, Katie Maloney.

The scandal unfolded like a real-life soap opera, leaving fans and celebrities alike hooked. The Internet exploded with memes and comparisons, with one aptly summarizing the situation as, "Imagine if Chandler cheated on Monica with Rachel secretly for seven months, and Joey knew all along?" Scheana acknowledged the accuracy of the meme and expressed her surprise at the turn of events, admitting that she, like everyone else, was duped.

As the show continues to reveal the layers of the scandal, viewers find themselves playing detective, piecing together clues and trying to understand the true nature of their friends and acquaintances. It raises complex questions about trust, perception, and the masks people wear.

Scheana's own experience watching the show has left her feeling deceived, particularly in regard to her ex-friend Raquel and Tom. She expressed her firm stance, stating, "I am done." However, knowing the nature of reality TV and its penchant for conflict and resolution, one can't help but wonder if the friend group dynamics will shift yet again in future seasons.

Bravo recently announced the renewal of "Vanderpump Rules" for Season 11, ensuring that the gripping drama and unexpected twists will continue to captivate audiences. As fans eagerly await the next chapter of the scandalous saga, Scheana Shay's revelation serves as a reminder that in the world of reality TV, nothing is ever quite what it seems.