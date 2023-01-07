Shaheer Sheikh on his physical transformation: I was not overweight but out of shape.

Shaheer Sheikh believes in slow and steady and that’s how he describes his recent physical transformation. The actor, who got a fitter and more toned body in three months, posted about his fitness journey on Instagram and the posts went viral. His intention was to motivate himself and inspire others. He reveals his wife Ruchika Kapoor urged him to put up the posts on social media.

Talking about it, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor shares, “My goal was to get fit again, I was not overweight but out of shape. Last couple of years, I was not able to take care of my diet due to hectic schedules and travel. It was a little difficult to manage. But when some of my friends mentioned that I had gained weight, I decided it was time to get back in shape. In fitness, it is never about losing weight for me but getting fitter and healthier. Discipline is the key and one should follow a routine. Even if you are working out only five minutes a day, do it consistently.”

A regular yoga practioner, he did weight training to get fit and from 86 kg came down to 82. He adds that food is one of the most critical parts of fitness. “I try to eat as healthy as possible. I try to detox every now and then. Work out for few months and then let go for the rest - I don’t want to deprive myself of anything. I have to be happy with what I eat. I can’t be cranky and in a bad mood because I’m not eating what I want to,” he says.

He shares many people connected with him regarding his fitness journey and shared their stories too. “I believe a lot of people struggle to gain muscle as well”.

In the past, Sheikh has put on 18-20 kg for his role as Arjun in Mahabharat and later lost weight for his next show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, as he had to “look leaner and sleek”. As an actor, putting on or losing weight might be a requirement but he is glad that in both his shows, he was given ample amount of time to get muscular or lose weight. “If you are doing it the natural way, and taking your time, then it is worthwhile,” he says.

