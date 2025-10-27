‘Kaisa laga mere khoon ka sacrifice’: Sharad Malhotra received towel gift from fan with ‘I love you’ written in blood

Actor Sharad Malhotra has recalled a scary experience involving a fan when he received a towel, as a gift, with ‘I love you’ written in blood. Speaking with Zoom, Sharad added that he even got a message on Facebook asking if he liked the gift. Sharad Malhotra is well-known for Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Sharad Malhotra recalls getting a towel from a fan with a message in blood

Sharad said he received the gift several years ago. “When I was doing my first show, I got a gift packet from one of my fans. I came home late at night after wrapping up my shoot. The security guard gave me the packet. I went to my house and unwrapped it. I saw a towel which had 'I Love You' or 'I Heart You' written in red colour. It was a very weird red. It was not colour. I didn’t even know what it was,” he said.

Sharad received a message from the fan on Facebook

The actor added that he blocked the person after getting a message on Facebook. “At that time, I would use Facebook a lot. I got a message on it like, ‘Kaisa laga mere khoon ka sacrifice (How did you like my blood sacrifice)?’ I got scared, and I immediately blocked that account. I would like to request everyone not to waste your blood. It is a precious thing. It was scary and overwhelming. I love you all, but don’t use such blood and all,” he added.

About Sharad's career

Sharad made his acting debut in 2004 with the role of Prince Goldy in Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag. He became well-known for his lead role as Sagarpratap Singh in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Sharad starred in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Muskaan and Naagin 5.

Sharad made his debut in Bollywood in 2012 with From Sydney with Love. He also starred in My Father Godfather and Ek Tera Saath. The actor was also a part of reality shows such as Comedy Nights Bachao, Yeh Hai Jalwa and Nachle Ve.