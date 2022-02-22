Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover on people clicking selfies with him: 'Why not click pics with a pretty girl instead?'

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has spoken about his life after featuring in the first season of the reality show Shark Tank India. In a new interview, Ashneer said that people want to take selfies with him now. However, he has some advice for them.

Shark Tank India was based on entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of 'sharks'. The sharks, in return, offered guidance and investment in exchange for equity. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television for over two months and the first season ended on February 4.

In an interview with comedian Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah for former's YouTube channel, Ashneer opened up about the differences in his life after the show, "I didn't have much expectation from Shark Tank. I didn't know what will happen in the show and before and after the show. The funny part is people have started recognising me, even with a mask on. It's either my salt and pepper hair or the glasses that give away."

Ashneer added, "Have to keep smiling when four strangers come and stand along with you. Then have to look at two different cameras and say ki 'theek hai khichlo (alright click the pictures)'. No but mereko value add nahi lagta hai. Theek hai yaar khichwana hai to kisi acchi ladki k saath photo khichwao. Mere saath photo khichwake kya hoga (I don't see any value add to this. If you want to click pictures, take it with some pretty girl. What's the point of taking a selfie with me)?"

Shark Tank India had a panel of seven entrepreneurs including Ashneer. They were Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (boAt), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Emcure), and Ghazal Alagh (Mama Earth).

About the show, there are speculations that it will return for a second season later this year. However, it is not known if the sharks from season 1, including Ashneer, will return to be a part of the second season.

