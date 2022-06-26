Shark Tank's sharks reunite at Aman Gupta's daughter's birthday bash, Namita Thapar teases 'future sharks'

Shark Tank India's ‘sharks’ had yet another reunion at Aman Gupta's daughter Miraya's birthday party this weekend. Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO, shared some candid pictures from the get-together which also had their kids in attendance on Instagram. Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh also joined Aman and Namita at the party. Also read: 'Best part of Shark Tank': Vineeta Singh has impromptu reunion with Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal

Aman Gupta, CEO boAt, hosted a birthday party for his daughter Miraya and invited his fellow sharks. As Namita shared a group picture also featuring Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal and SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover commented, “Happy B’day - we missed this one!” Ashneer is currently on a vacation with his family in France. Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta at the party.

Namita shared more pictures with her fellow sharks and their respective family members and captioned it, “Friends like family!” A fan commented on the post, “Is post ki net worth kya rahe gi (what will be the next worth of this picture).” Another wrote, “billions in a frame.” Many also enquired about the release date of season two of the hit show. A comment read, “Bring season 2 soon!!” Vineeta shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “@ashneergrover be like ye sab doglapan hai (all this is hypocrisy).” Vineeta Singh teased Ashneer Grover by commenting on the group picture from the party. Namita Thapar calls kids the future sharks.

Namita also shared a picture with Vineeta Singh and three young girls, including Aman's daughter Miraya, on her Instagram Stories. She captioned it, “Gen next - future sharks.”

Sony had announced the second season of Shark Tank in April. The channel shared a promo which begins with a hopeful employee trying to butter his boss to get him some investors for his venture. However, the boss belittles him. A voiceover tells him, “Stop knocking on the wrong door for investors. The new season of Shark Tank India is coming back after the big success of the first season.”

The first season was a hit as it went on air in December last year and continued for a few months. Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh and Ashneer Grover were the other sharks on the show.

