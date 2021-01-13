Shashank Vyas on diversifying: Was getting comfortable doing TV, wasn’t growing

After a successful career on television, Shashank Vyas now wants to focus on doing films and web shows. Known for shows such as Balika Vadhu, Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Roop, is looking forward to the release of his debut film and he confessed he was somewhere feeling “stagnant” working on the small screen.

“The moment you get comfortable somewhere, you know you aren’t growing anymore. That what happening with me on TV. Also, not every time you can do everything in one medium,” he says.

His film, Laila Manju, where the actor plays the lead, is directed by Prem Soni of Me and Mrs Khanna (2009) fame. “It’s a comedy with a message. For the first time I discovered a comic streak in me. Earlier I thought I could only do serious and romantic roles. When you experiment, you discover new things,” he adds.

Given the situation, the film is likely to get an OTT release and Vyas says he’s alright with whatever the makers decide.

“At the end, your work should speak. See what Laxmii did for Sharad Kelkar even though it released on OTT,” he continues, “While the big screen has its charm, web has been winning hearts even in smaller towns.”

Having said that, the actor admits having reservations against certain narratives. “On TV, people know me in a certain way and I’d be new to web and film audience. But I can’t do these dark web shows high on cusswords, sexuality and murder. I don’t think they have a good impact on society. There should be a balance,” he reasons.

Will this shift mean he’d put TV on the back-burner? Vyas says, “I can never say no to TV. It has given me so much. I’ll definitely take up a good offer,” he says, adding “I’m not running after money. For me, my creative urge needs to be satisfied. I have no shame in asking for work. I’ve already reached out to directors whose work I enjoy.”

