IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth Shukla and Sidnaaz fans can't get over it. See here
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth Shukla and Sidnaaz fans can't get over it. See here

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted a cute new detail in Shehnaaz's phone. As she was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently, paparazzi got a look at her phone wallpaper--a photo with Sidharth.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are among the country's most popular celebrity couples right now. Neither of them have confirmed their relationship, but they are often seen in each other's company and have worked together in music videos as well.

On Wednesday, fans spotted a cute detail on Shehnaaz's phone that they cannot stop talking about since. Shehnaaz, who was seen at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, was spotted carrying her phone in her hand, by the paparazzi. A photographer also managed to sneak a pictures of the wallpaper on her phone--a picture of Sidharth and her.


Sidnaaz fans, as they like to call themselves, were beyond excited to find this small proof of their love. "Kill me somebody...SIDNAAZ WALLPAPER WHO SAYS THEY AREN'T MARRIED? SHEHNAAZ NEVER FAILSSSS TO GIVE US CONTENT!! MY WEAK SHIPPER HEART," wrote one.

"That wallpaper. That picture. Imagine aur kitna cozy pics hoga unke phone mei," wrote another. "She is in love with this pic and it's a bad one(And of course the MAN also) Waise lagta hai Shehnaaz bhi meri tarah mahino tak phone ka wallpaper change nhi karti," wrote another.

Shehnaaz was reportedly on her way to Canada to shoot for a movie. On Thursday, actor Diljit Dosanjh announced that she will be starring in a film titled Honsla Rakh, which will also star Shehnaaz and Sonam Bajwa.

Also read: When Waheeda Rehman spoke about why she refused to take on a 'sexy and juicy' name upon entering Bollywood

Shehnaaz and Sidharth came close as contestants on the 13 season of Bigg Boss in 2019. The two have since starred in multiple music videos together, such as Tony Kakkar's Shona Shona.

Recently, Sidharth and his family came together to celebrated Shehnaaz's birthday. Videos from the celebration showed her feeding him cake and him pushing her into a swimming pool after giving her some birthday bumps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill

Related Stories

Smriti Irani prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
Smriti Irani prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
tv

Smriti Irani picks Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The internet cannot get enough of the catchy 'Pawri' video that has recently went viral. However, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani revealed that she prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s Tuada Kutta Tommy rap over the Pawri girl.
READ FULL STORY
Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday at midnight with Sidharth Shukla
entertainment

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday at midnight with Sidharth Shukla

PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:35 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Close
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth and fans are in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted a cute new detail in Shehnaaz's phone. As she was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently, paparazzi got a look at her phone wallpaper--a photo with Sidharth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde's praise of her.
Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde's praise of her.
tv

Nehha Pendse: 'I hope I get to work with Shilpa Shinde someday'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde who appreciated her as an actor and claimed that she is a perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their three daughters.
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their three daughters.
tv

Teejay Sidhu: Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu has written about how she didn't like a person's comment on a friend's post who had welcomed a boy after already having a girl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have fought and made up quite a few times on the show.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have fought and made up quite a few times on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul's sister calls his bond with Nikki 'cute, real'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya has shared a love-hate relationship with Nikki Tamboli, and his sister has now said that it is a real bond that goes with ups and downs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
tv

Ayub Khan blames TRP for TV shows 'running despite storylines coming to an end'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Actor Ayub Khan talks about his latest TV show, Ranju Ki Betiyan, how TV content has changed over the years, and why TV shows often seem unending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end and Rakhi Sawant is one of the finalists. Looking back at her journey, here's why she should win the reality show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Kavita-Rubina and more worst fights of the season

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of ugly fights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant was the only one to have sacrificed for the sake of her wishes.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 134: Rakhi declares she'd end marriage, tears husband's letter

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 134: Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy the lives of a woman and a child for her own sake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla says he and wife Rubina Dilaik came closer during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla accepts blame for disintegration of marriage with Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik can't believe how far they've come thanks to Bigg Boss 14, after nearly divorcing a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
Here's what Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan revealed about their personal lives on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Confessions made by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz on the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST
From Rakhi Sawant teasing her mysterious marriage, to Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla revealing their divorce plans, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed some big reveals that continued to be the talk of the town for days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli has been offered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh to quit Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli has been offered 6 lakh to quit Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Has Nikki Tamboli taken a portion of prize money and quit?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:27 AM IST
A new Bigg Boss 14 promo video shows contestants making a wish which can only be granted if another contestant makes a sacrifice for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat participated in Bigg Boss 14.
Sonali Phogat participated in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Sonali Phogat's house robbed, gold, revolver, 10 lakh cash stolen

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Sonali Phogat's house was broken into and gold, revolver and 10 lakh cash stolen. She was part of Bigg Boss 14 till recently before being evicted and is also a BJP leader from Haryana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly has reached the finale week on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Aly has reached the finale week on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli expresses her disappointment with Bigg Boss.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli expresses her disappointment with Bigg Boss.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss, won’t do tasks anymore
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP