Shilpa Agnihotri, Apurva Agnihotri welcome daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri with a heartfelt message

Actor Apurva Agnihotri took to Instagram and shared a video featuring his newborn baby along with actor-wife Shilpa Agnihotri. The couple welcomed their daughter on December 2, 2022. Apurva penned a heartwarming message after the arrival of his daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. His daughter was born on his birthday. He expressed his happiness with his fans and asked them to shower blessings and love on his daughter. (Also read: Dheeraj Dhoopar, wife Vinny Arora welcome their first child: 'All of God’s grace in one tiny face')

In the pictures, he held his daughter and gave a kiss on her head. He wore a blue sweater and grey pants. In another picture, Shilpa and Apurva smiled while posing with daughter Ishaani. Shilpa held Ishaani and looked straight into the camera. Her daughter wore a white and pink coloured frock with matching hairband. Ishaani also wore a pair of pink socks and Apurva looked at her with love. Apurva also posted a solo picture of Shilpa giving a kiss on their daughter's cheek. Shilpa wore a yellow and red printed ethnic outfit. Apurva added You are my sunshine poem on the clip.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Apurva wrote, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever (red heart emojis).With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings (handfolded emojis) Om Namaha Shivaya.” Actors Karanvir Bohra commented, “You are parents (red heart emojis) yahoooooo (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis)", Abhinav Shukla wrote, “(Smiling with red heart eyes emojis) IKU”, Kishwar Merchant commented, “Omg am so happy, congratulations you guys”, Delnaaz Irani wrote, “Congratulations guys, so happy for you both.” Many celebrities posted congratulatory messages for Apurva, Shilpa and their newborn daughter.

Reacting to the video, one of Apurva's fans wrote, “Such a darling. Welcome to the Agnihotri family darling Ishaani. Lots and lots of love to you.” Another fan commented, “My heart is full (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “My amma (mom) is so happy for you both. Lots and lots of blessings to you family.”"Awww cutie pie, god bless her with everything…cuties baby", wrote one person. Many fans dropped lovely blessings for the little girl with heart emojis.

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri got married in 2004. Both of them participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss in season seven. Shilpa shot to fame with his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Apurva became a household name with his work in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.

