Shraddha Arya discovers husband Rahul Nagal’s imposter on Instagram, alerts fans

Television actor Shraddha Arya alerted her fans about someone impersonating her husband, naval officer Rahul Nagal online. She shared a screenshot of a fake Instagram profile and asked everyone to unfollow the account.

“Spread the word, guys,” Shraddha wrote on Instagram Stories. “Anyone who follows him thinking it’s my husband, please unfollow the account immediately, it’s someone acting as him. My husband is not on Instagram or any other social networking site. Rahul is not on Instagram or any social networking site,” she added. Shraddha Arya informed her fans about the fake profile on Instagram Stories.

Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot on November 16 in Delhi. Their wedding was attended by her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas and others. Afterwards, the couple travelled to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

In a video posted on Instagram last week, Shraddha summed up her trip. “Can we flip back to the good times?! #Us #SkipToTheGoodPart #SAN @hideawaybeachmaldives,” she wrote. The clip showed her and Rahul posing with their passports on the flight, frolicking in the pool, riding a jet ski, riding bicycles on the beach, planting a sapling and running off into the distance hand-in-hand.

Before that, Shraddha shared photos of herself posing by the poolside in a bikini, along with a picture of Rahul imitating her. “Swipe to the last photo to see how my cute weird husband mocks my poses!!! #LifeAfterMarriage @hideawaybeachmaldives,” she wrote.

On their one-month anniversary, Shraddha shared their wedding video and wrote, “Rahul aao mujhe uthao… Mujhe uthao (lift me up)… when I feel low. Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show… Pick me up when I feel scared or lost, pick me up each time who you love the most you’re asked… Pick me up even if it seems too old, pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go… & I shall do the same for you. Happy one month, baby. #RashInLove #16thNov21.”

Shraddha started her journey as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She went on to star in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

