Shraddha Arya's husband recreates her bikini pose, she calls him 'weird'. See pics

Television actor Shraddha Arya who tied the knot with Delhi-based Naval officer Rahul Nagal in November is currently vacationing in the Maldives. The actor has shared several videos and photos from the trip. In the latest pictures, Rahul can be seen imitating Shraddha's pose.

On Tuesday, Shraddha posted a series of pictures of herself wearing a white bikini with floral embroidery on it. She also added one picture of Rahul where he was seen posing by the pool, imitating Shraddha. She captioned the photos, “Swipe to the last photo to see how my cute weird husband mocks my poses! #LifeAfterMarriage @hideawaybeachmaldives."

Earlier Shraddha posted a video of herself wearing the same bikini, where she is seen dancing by the poolside. She wore her chooda (bridal bangles) and held a large straw hat. “Holiday Hat On (sic)!!!” Shraddha captioned her post.

Shraddha and Rahul got married in a traditional on November 16 in New Delhi. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family. From the television industry, Shashank Vyas, Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Neha Adhvik Mahajan and many others attended the wedding.

A month after their wedding, Shraddha posted a wedding video, in which she asked Rahul to lift her up. She captioned the video: “Rahul aao mujhe uthao… Mujhe uthao (lift me up)… when I feel low. Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show… Pick me up when I feel scared or lost, pick me up each time who you love the most you’re asked… Pick me up even if it seems too old, pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go… & I shall do the same for you. Happy one month, baby. #RashInLove #16thNov21.”

