Shweta Tiwari says Palak Tiwari getting trolled scares her: ‘As per rumours, my daughter is dating every third guy’

Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari's dating rumours

When asked about her views on daughter Palak Tiwari's dating rumours, Shweta Tiwari said, “Rumours don’t bother me anymore, in all these years I have realized people’s memory only last for 4 hours. They will forget the news after that, so why bother? As per rumours, my daughter is dating every third guy, and I am getting married every year. As per the internet, I am already married thrice. These things don’t affect me now, earlier they did when social media was not there and when some journalist never liked writing good things about you. Negativity about actors sell. After dealing with that era, this doesn’t affect me.”

Shweta Tiwari on Palak Tiwari getting trolled

She further recalled how it was easier to convince the audience earlier but now the audience has become aware and 'bully' others. She said that it was her daughter Palak who taught her how to deal with the trolls and added, "It does scare me at times. No matter how Palak looks, she is very innocent, she can never give it back to people. This era of trolling has gotten so ugly, even though she is strong, I wonder what if it affects her, if she gets underconfident, then what? That scares me. People have tried to pull her down, but she doesn’t read comments. But you never know what can be hurtful. When she gets trolled, it affects me a lot.”

Shweta Tiwari is popularly known for her role in popular television series like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and more. The actor's daughter, Palak Tiwari, made her grand Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, and Siddharth Nigam among others, failed to perform well at the box office. She will next be seen in the horror-comedy, The Virgin Tree. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh and is expected to release in 2025.