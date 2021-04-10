Sidharth Shukla explains the meaning of 'unstoppable' for Vidyut Jammwal, latter says: 'Whatever you say is right'

Television star and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Vidyut Jammwal discussed the meaning of the word 'unstoppable' on Twitter. Vidyut recently posted a picture performing Kalaripayattu and wrote, "#Kalaripayattu says if you want to be unstoppable, DON'T STOP when your mind tells you to. #PhirseZiddKar #TrueZiddi #MuscleBlaze #ZiddisDontWait #Yoga #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #MartialArts."

Kalaripayattu is a martial art form designed for the ancient battlefield with weapons and combative techniques, which are unique in India.

Responding to his tweet, Sidharth wrote, "Bhai with all due respect to #Kalaripayattu but the word unstoppable itself means that you DoN’t Stop be it your mind or anyone else telling you .....". In reply to this, Vidyut commented, "Shukla ji aao ho bolo woh sahi.. (Whatever you say is right) Because I love you..To be the man you gotta beat the man!!"

Shukla ji aao ho bolo woh sahi..

Because I love you..

To be the man you gotta beat the man!! https://t.co/oMG3JRV3wS — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 8, 2021

A fan wrote, "Hahaha how sweet Vidyut ... 'Aap jo bolo woh sahi ...because I Love You' !! Bas ab @sidharth_shukla ko pyara sa challenge de hi do for #Kalaripayattu and share his pics or video even better Siddyyyyy Boii...get ready to flex now." Responding to this, Vidyut said, "Pyaar to hai..bahut zyaada (There's a lot of love)." Several fans also shared pictures of the duo training in the gym together.

Recently, Sidharth's fan was all praise for the actor after the actor said he found one of his shirtless photos ‘not so sexy’. A fan had shared a picture of the actor and said, “GOOD MORNING MY SEXY JAAN @sidharth_shukla.”

He replied, “Not so sexy in this pic ..... but good morning never the less to you and all.” His fan disagree and said, “Sid you are always sexy dude” and the actor replied, “and your always kind."

Sidharth bagged the Bigg Boss 13 winner title after defeating Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. He returned to the reality show's 14th season as a ‘senior’, with former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

He will soon appear as the lead of Broken But Beautiful Season 3. A few days ago, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a clip from from the show where Sidharth was kissing his on-screen co-star Sonia Rathee. Ekta called Broken But Beautiful her 'favourite show'.

