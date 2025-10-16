Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
Smriti Irani opens up about ‘ruckus’ Tulsi, Parvati created after shooting for Kyunki 2 with Sakshi Tanwar

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 09:49 am IST

Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar's characters Tulsi, Parvati reunited on an episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 for a crossover with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Actors Sakshi Tanwar and Smriti Irani recently reunited after years for a crossover episode between Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. After fans lost their minds over the episode's promos, apart from behind-the-scenes pictures, Smriti herself took to Instagram to share a selfie with Sakshi and reminisce about the past. (Also Read: Sakshi Tanwar's Parvati reunites with Smriti Irani's Tulsi on Kyuki 2; fans say 'she still looks the same')

Smriti Irani says she and Sakshi Tanwar were chasing 'excellence' not 'history' with their reunion.
Smriti Irani on her decades-long friendship with Sakshi Tanwar

Smriti wrote in the caption that she shares a two-and-a-half-decade-long friendship with Sakshi and that she did not know the ‘ruckus’ their characters, Tulsi and Parvati, had created. She wrote, “Grace, grit and gorgeousness—there are many adjectives that I can ascribe to Sakshi but what I can’t describe is how it felt to embrace the memory and reality of her after 2.5 decades of camaraderie. We didn’t know the ruckus Tulsi Parvati created for we were not chasing history, we happen to make it while chasing excellence.”

She also added that she would not want to reduce Sakshi to merely ‘complimentary phrases’ calling her ‘all heart’ and writing, “To say she is a loving mother, a doting daughter, an authentic human being — is to reduce her to just complimentary phrases, to bind her to mere words … so what do you say to her for this is one person that can make even silences speak. You are loved Sakshi and I hope you know you are home, hope and all heart.”

Bhumi Pednekar commented under the post with red heart emojis. Numerous fans in the comments called them ‘legends’ and wrote how their reunion ‘unlocked childhood memories’.

Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar’s reunion

Smriti and Sakshi’s characters Tulsi and Parvati, apart from Kiran Karmarkar’s Om and Amar Upadhyay’s Mihir, reunited for a special episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. On the 25th anniversary of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Parvati appeared on the show to promise Tulsi she’d always be there for her. Fans were thrilled to have a chance to see the two actors together on screen again.

