Smriti cries as she holds daughter for first time in this throwback video she shared on Anayka's first birthday, watch

Actor Smriti Khanna has shared a video on Instagram to mark the first birthday of her daughter. The post has attracted much love from Smriti's industry friends who showered the birthday girl with their love and blessings.

Smriti reminisces her journey as a mother with her daughter in the video. Right from the time when Smriti first held her while on the hospital bed, to the time when she smiled in her sleep as the actor held her fingers, the video looks at some of the cutest moments in Anayka's one year of life experience.

Smriti wrote, "You’re the sweetest gift that came during such crazy times. You have been our sunshine in darkness and reminded us that life is so beautiful. I love you to the moon and back a million times over. Happy born day my princess I’m so blessed to be your mumma." Arjun Bijlani showered the post with heart emojis while Charu Mehra wrote, "Happy birthday baby anayka."

Kishwer Merchant also wrote, "happy birthday." Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra also commented, "Oh my god." Sara Khan dropped heart emojis while Esha Deol wrote on the post "adorable! Happy birthday darling". Abhishek Kapur commented, "Absolutely adorable..Happiest birthday to her." Anita Hassanandani dropped heart emojis and Mahhi Vij wrote, "Happy birthday jaan."

Srishti Rode also commented with, "Omgggg." "Omg that first clip best mummaaa ki best daughter happpy birthday annniii," wrote Tanya Sharma.

Anayka was born amid lockdown in Mumbai on April 15. Sharing the news with a photo, Smriti had written: “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.” Just four days later, Smriti had shared a picture with her daughter in her arms and written: “Time to go home Please ignore the swollen face and puffy eyes #newmom #welcomeprincess.”

