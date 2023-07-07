Home / Entertainment / Tv / Newlyweds Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape spotted at airport post Christian wedding in Germany

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 07, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Sreejita De happily posed with husband Michael Blohm-Pape at the Mumbai airport as they arrived from Germany where they got married in a dreamy ceremony.

Sreejita De of Bigg Boss 16 fame recently married boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany. The couple had a fairytale-like church wedding on July 1. They reached Mumbai on Friday and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both of them happily posed for the photographers. Also read: Sreejita De marries Michael Blohm-Pape in white ceremony in German chapel. See pics

Sreejita De with husband Michael at Mumbai airport on Friday. (varinder chawla)
A paparazzo shared a video of Sreejita and Michael from the airport on Instagram. While Sreejita was in a beige overcoat and white shoes and also wore sunglasses, Michael was in a casual black shirt and track pants.

Many of her fans congratulated them in the comments section and dropped heart and heart eyes emojis. A fan wrote, “Wishing them both a very happy married life.” “Congratulations (clapping emoji) nice jodi,” wrote another. A fan also wrote, “God bless them with happy togetherness for years ahead.”

Sreejita's wedding pics

Sharing their wedding pictures last weekend, Sreejita wrote, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand." The pictures showed Sreejita as a bride in a beautiful white gown complete with a veil and Michael in a black suit. They were seen standing at the alter and sealing their union with a kiss. She captioned the post, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand. #sreejitade #married #wedding #weddingphotos #couple #brideandgroom #weddingphotography.”

Many of her fans and industry friends congratulated the couple on their new beginning. Most of her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestants also wished them in the comments section. Shiv Thakare wrote, “Congratulations” Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, “Congratulations to the newly weds.” Rashami Desai aso wrote, “Heartiest congratulations shree you deserve all the happiness in life and god bless you always fighter.” Archana Gautam, Jigyasa Singh, Monalisa and Shaleen Malhotra also congratulated them.

Sreejita on her Bigg Boss 16 friends

Earlier, Sreejita had expressed her disappointment over many of her friends missing out on her wedding ceremony. She said, "I am so excited about my wedding but at the same time one thing is bothering me, my very close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will not be able to attend my wedding. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is busy travelling so she won't be able to make it. Rashami Desai might come as she is shooting in London, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also has some prior work-related commitments."

