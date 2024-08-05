Superstar Singers 3 winner Avirbhav S says he wants to sing for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Avirbhav S from Kerala and Atharv Bakshi from Jharkhand emerged as the champions of Superstar Singer 3 during a grand finale titled 'Future Ka Finale' held on Saturday, August 3. The young champions were also awarded a cash prize of ₹10 lakh each apart from the winner's trophy at the star-studded event. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Avirbhav speaks about his memories from the show and future plans. (Also read: Millind Gaba hits back at Abhijeet with old video of him performing in a school) Superstar Singers 3 winner Avirbhav S has expressed his wish to sing for SRK, Salman Khan.

Avirbhav S plans to learn Hindustani classical music

On being asked, how he plans to pursue his singing career along with his education, Avirbhav says, “Hindustani music seekhunga keyboard se. Ye sab padhne k ke baad fir main musical instrument seekhunga. Main school pe rahunga, fir aaunga tabhi, music seekhunga (I will learn Hindustani music in the keyboard, then I'll also learn how to play musical instruments. I'll be at the school for my studies. After returning from school, I'll focus on my music as well).”

Avirbhav credits his sister for his singing passion

While recalling his family's reaction to his grand win, the young singer tells us, “Sab log hug kar rhe the, wo log khush hue the bohot. (Everyone in my family was hugging me after I won. They were all very happy).” He also shares how his elder sister inspired and guided him in music and says, “Didi ne padha ke diya, fir maine gana seekha (My sister taught me and that is how I learnt music).”

Avirbhav recalls when Zakir Khan lauded his performance

Avirbhav calls Arijit Singh is favourite singer whom he has always looked up to. When asked about his memorable moments from his journey at Superstars Singers 3, Avirbhav shares, “Neha Maa'm ne chair pe khde ho ke taali bajaya. Udit Narayan ji ne bola tha main bada hoke bohot accha gaana gaunga, singer banunga. Zakir Khan ne godi pe uthaya jab maine Breathless gaya (Neha Kakkar Ma'am got up on her chair anfd clapped for me. Udit Narayan Ji said that I'll grow up to become a very good singer and will sing many great songs. Zakir Khan lifted me in his arms when I sang Breathless).”

Avirbhav S wants to sing for his favourite actors

On being asked, who are the other captains apart from his own mentors, he says, “Pawandeep Sir, I like him apart from my own captain.” When questioned about which Bollywood actors he would like to sing for in future, he tells, “I want to do playback singing for Salman Khan Sir and Shah Rukh Khan Sir.”

Avirbhav S thanks his fans after his grand win

The singing reality show winner also shares a sweet message for his fans and well-wishers and concludes by saying, “Thank you so much aap sab itna voting karke, finalist banake mujhe winner bana diya, thank you so much (Thank you so much. Because of all of your votes I became a winner).”

While Neha (Kakkar) served as the super judge, Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Sayali Kamble, and Salman Ali acted as mentors to the young singers.