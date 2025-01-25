Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's dad says he is out of danger: He is recovering at home

Gurucharan is recovering well

Gurucharan’s father said, “I’m happy to share that my son is now doing much better. Recently, he was hospitalised due to severe weakness, which had left him in a critical condition for some time. We were all worried but with the blessings of the Almighty, he is now out of danger. He is currently recovering at home and focusing on regaining his strength. Gurucharan has started eating well, and we are giving him fresh, nutritious meals. He’s also making it a priority to spend some quiet moments at the Gurudwara. In fact, he has gone there just now."

Gurucharan is ‘returning to a routine’

He added, “Gurucharan has begun taking short walks and is slowly returning to a routine. We want to make sure that he doesn’t overexert himself. We are hopeful that with time, rest, and care, he will return to his full form." Gurucharan was hospitalised on January 7 after his condition was described as critical.

What happened to Gurucharan

As per the report, Gurucharan had stopped drinking water for nearly 20 days. This made him weak and lose consciousness, which led to his hospitalisation. Gurucharan had shared a video stating about his health on Instagram earlier this month.

His friend, Bhakti Soni, recently told Times of India, that the actor has secured a brand deal worth ₹13 lakh. Bhakti also shared that Gurucharan had stopped eating food since his return home in May 2024. But after she secured a brand deal for him, he agreed to eat food again. Bhakti said, “I have got Gurucharan Singh a brand deal worth ₹13 lakh, which has been given to him. After that, he agreed to break his fast. He will be coming to Mumbai by the end of the month to shoot for the same.”

Gurucharan made headlines in 2024 after he went missing in April. He returned to his Delhi home in May and said that he was facing some personal and professional issues, which led him to go on a "spiritual journey."