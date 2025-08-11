Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'OG Dayaben' Disha Vakani reunites with Asit Modi for Raksha Bandhan; fans react

Celebrities lit up social media with glimpses of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi was no exception. He delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming video and photos from his celebration with ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani. The rare appearance had fans flooding the comments, urging him to convince Disha to return to the beloved show. Disha Vakani ties rakhi to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi.

Asit Modi celebrates Rakhi with Disha Vakani

On Sunday, Asit Modi took to Instagram and shared a video offering a glimpse of his Raksha Bandhan celebration with Disha Vakani. The video showed Disha tying a rakhi to Asit and his wife. She was also seen attempting to touch Asit’s feet, but he stopped her and instead touched her feet in return. The clip also gave a rare look at Disha with her family and her daughter.

Sharing the video, Asit penned a note in Hindi which read: “Some relationships make destiny... Not blood, it is a relation of the heart ❤️! #dishavakani Not just our ‘Daya Bhabhi’, but my sister. For years, sharing laughter, memories and affinity, this relationship has gone far beyond the screen. On this Rakhi, the same unbreakable trust and the same deep affinity were felt again... May this bond always remain with its sweetness and strength.”

Fans were delighted to see Disha Vakani reuniting with Asit Modi, with many asking the producer to convince her to return to the show. One of the comments read: “Very nice. After a long time, it’s good to see her.” Another wrote: “She looks so sweet as always. Did you ask her to come back or not? Just tell her so many people miss her a lot.” A third fan said: “Asit sir, now it is not a joke. Please request your sister to come back to the show. We all are missing Daya Ben, her garba and a few comedy tadka.” Another pleaded: “Please, Daya Bhabhi, the show is incomplete without you. Please come back to the show.”

Disha Vakani won hearts and became a household name playing the role of Dayaben in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and did not return. Her fans have been requesting her comeback ever since. Recently, Asit Modi confirmed that the character would soon be back on the show and that auditions for the role were underway.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of India’s longest-running and most loved sitcoms, which premiered in 2008 on SAB TV. Inspired by columnist Taarak Mehta’s Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah, the show revolves around the residents of Gokuldham Society, depicting their humorous, and quirky everyday situations. Known for its family-friendly comedy and social messages, it features Dilip Joshi, Munum Dutta, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi among others in key roles. Over the years, the series has gained a loyal fanbase and become a cultural phenomenon in Indian television.