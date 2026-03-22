The 50 winner: Internet says Shiv Thakre will beat Faisal Shaikh to win the show

One of the posts read, “Shiv Thakare in Top 4, let’s gooo! He’s been consistent in tasks, sharp with strategy and always leading from the front. Manifesting Shiv lifting The 50 trophy now.” Another wrote, “Shiv will easily beat Rajat and Faisu. #ShivForTheWin.” Another user commented, “Shiv Thakre will be the winner.” An X account, The 50 Khabri, also claimed that Shiv Thakre has won the show, with Faisal Shaikh finishing as the runner-up.

According to online chatter and reports surfacing on social media, there is a tough fight between Shiv and Faisu for the trophy. Many users believe Shiv might edge past Faisu in the finale to take home the title, with several X users already declaring him the winner.

The reality show The 50 is all set to conclude and crown its winner today. From 50 contestants who entered the show, the race has now narrowed down to five finalists: Shiv Thakre , Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal , Krishna Shroff and Kaka. Ahead of the grand finale tonight, the internet is abuzz with predictions about the top two contenders for the trophy.

According to a report in The Times of India, the show’s finale was shot on February 19. The report further suggested that Shiv defeated Faisu in the final task to lift the trophy. Sources close to the show told the publication that Rajat Dalal exited in fifth place, after which the top four contestants competed in a puzzle task where timing played a crucial role.

How Shiv Thakre and Faisu reached the finale The semi-final task of The 50 saw contestants being given a clue, after which they had to climb to the top of the bags, select a numbered flag and hit it. If they got the answer right, they would earn a ticket to the finale. Prince Narula completed the task the fastest and won the ticket to the finale, followed by Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh and Kaka. However, Prince sacrificed his ticket and handed it to Shiv Thakre, stating that he had already won several reality shows and wanted younger contestants to take the spotlight.

With this, Shiv, Faisu, Rajat and Kaka secured their spots, while Krishna Shroff was selected as the fifth finalist through votes from the top four contestants.