The 50 winner: Internet says Shiv Thakre will beat Faisal Shaikh to win the show
After an intense semi-finale battle on March 21, The 50 has finally got its top 5 finalists and fans already have their top 2.
The reality show The 50 is all set to conclude and crown its winner today. From 50 contestants who entered the show, the race has now narrowed down to five finalists: Shiv Thakre, Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal, Krishna Shroff and Kaka. Ahead of the grand finale tonight, the internet is abuzz with predictions about the top two contenders for the trophy.
Internet thinks Shiv Thakre will win The 50
According to online chatter and reports surfacing on social media, there is a tough fight between Shiv and Faisu for the trophy. Many users believe Shiv might edge past Faisu in the finale to take home the title, with several X users already declaring him the winner.
One of the posts read, “Shiv Thakare in Top 4, let’s gooo! He’s been consistent in tasks, sharp with strategy and always leading from the front. Manifesting Shiv lifting The 50 trophy now.” Another wrote, “Shiv will easily beat Rajat and Faisu. #ShivForTheWin.” Another user commented, “Shiv Thakre will be the winner.” An X account, The 50 Khabri, also claimed that Shiv Thakre has won the show, with Faisal Shaikh finishing as the runner-up.
According to a report in The Times of India, the show’s finale was shot on February 19. The report further suggested that Shiv defeated Faisu in the final task to lift the trophy. Sources close to the show told the publication that Rajat Dalal exited in fifth place, after which the top four contestants competed in a puzzle task where timing played a crucial role.
How Shiv Thakre and Faisu reached the finale
The semi-final task of The 50 saw contestants being given a clue, after which they had to climb to the top of the bags, select a numbered flag and hit it. If they got the answer right, they would earn a ticket to the finale. Prince Narula completed the task the fastest and won the ticket to the finale, followed by Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh and Kaka. However, Prince sacrificed his ticket and handed it to Shiv Thakre, stating that he had already won several reality shows and wanted younger contestants to take the spotlight.
With this, Shiv, Faisu, Rajat and Kaka secured their spots, while Krishna Shroff was selected as the fifth finalist through votes from the top four contestants.
The 50 grand finale
The show’s grand finale airs on JioCinema today (March 22) at 9 pm. Viewers can also watch the telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The promo suggests that former contestants will return to support the finalists. One lucky fan of the winner, who has supported them from the beginning, will also win a prize of ₹50 lakh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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