The Evacuation: Operation Ganga: History TV18 brings the story of India's heroic rescue mission in Ukraine

History TV18 announced its new documentary, The Evacuation: Operation Ganga which will narrate the gripping tale of one of the largest evacuation operations of the 21st century, carried out by the Indian Government in Ukraine. The mission rescued over 22,000 stranded Indians, mostly students who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine. The documentary will be narrated by media commentator and Defence Analyst Maroof Raza. Also read: Changing tunes: It’s time for music documentaries to get into the spotlight PM Narendra Modi to feature in History TV18's documentary, The Evacuation: Operation Ganga.

The Evacuation: Operation Ganga

It is said to show the first-hand accounts of Indian students stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine, living in bunkers devoid of basic necessities, food and water, while their parents anxiously waited for their safe return to India. It also gives a sneak peek into the rare insight into the logistics of the operation and the Indian government's remarkable efforts in order to create secure routes for stranded students.

Watch teaser:

PM Narendra Modi to star in The Evacuation: Operation Ganga

At the helm of the mission was the Indian prime Minister, Narendra Modi who will also be featured in the documentary. He explains how Operation Ganga was planned and what it meant to him and the nation.

“In the heart of every Indian, there rests a profound faith: No matter the challenge, no matter how daunting the circumstance, they know their government stands with them and will bring them back home safely. This isn't merely policy - it is our testament of humanity. This is a bond we have seen strengthen time and again, reflecting the indomitable spirit of our nation,” said PM Narendra Modi.

Dr S Jaishankar on Operation Ganga

Speaking of India’s diplomatic efforts in the mission, Dr S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India, added, “Our relentless efforts spanned across neighbouring countries like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and later Moldova, as we sought their cooperation for facilitating the evacuation process from Ukraine. Through diplomatic channels, the Prime Minister engaged with President Putin, securing a cease-fire during the evacuation period and obtaining designated routes for evacuation. While numerous countries struggled to evacuate their citizens with just a couple of flights, India successfully coordinated 90 flights to safely send back Indian students. Our nation's important voice continues to play a pivotal role in shaping outcomes on the global stage."

The Evacuation – Operation Ganga is a History TV18 original. It is produced by Colosceum Media and premieres on June 17 at 8 pm.

