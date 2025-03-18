The White Lotus makers defend that bizarre same-sex incest storyline: 'It's not just for shock'

The fifth episode of The White Lotus, which dropped this weekend, saw a rather bizarre turn of events with two characters sharing a lingering kiss. The trouble is that the two are brothers on the show. As viewers expressed their shock at what many called an 'unnecessary' plot twist, the show's makers have now defended the storyline. (Also read: Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals how fiancée Abby Champion's mom reacted to his nude scene in The White Lotus) Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola in The White Lotus S3.

Spoilers for The White Lotus S3E5 ahead!

In the fifth episode of The White Lotus season 3, brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola) are partying with two women they want to impress. At one point during the exchange, the girls share a kiss and ask the brothers to follow suit. Lochlan obliges and plants a lingering kiss on his brother.

The viewers expressed shock at the scene as, till then, there had been no incestuous undertones to their equation, and the two characters have been depicted as heterosexual men. "Hell no! Where did that kiss come from," wondered one fan while writing on Twitter. Another exclaimed, "That was bizarre. Why is The White Lotus doing things for shock value?"

The White Lotus makers defend the kiss

However, the show's makers have defended the scene and maintained that it has some bearing later in the story. The show's executive producer, David Bernard, spoke to New York Post about the scene and credited creator Mike White for the idea. “Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock. There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across.”

Bernard added that “as the season wraps up, you’ll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and, it culminates in a very satisfying way”.

The White Lotus season 3 is set in Thailand, and apart from Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola, it also stars Sarah Catherine Hook, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, and Carrie Coon.