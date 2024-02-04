Tiger King's Joe Exotic comments on Kourtney's IG post, asks Kim Kardashian to get him out of ‘hell hole’ prison

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is reaching out for legal help in the strangest places. He is facing a 21-year prison sentence. Recently, he commented on Kourtney Kardashian’s post and urged Kim Kardashian to get him released from prison. Also read: Ranveer Singh on the lookout for the fan who turned him into Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Tiger King's star Joe Exotic seeks help from Kim Kardashian via Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian's post

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo with her newborn. In the caption, she wrote, “blisssss.” Many congratulated her, including Joe. However, he also added a special request that no one on the internet could ignore.

Joe Exotic to Kourtney

He commented, “Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole.” Neither Kourtney not the Skims founder has responded to the animal abuser's public plea yet.

Joe Exotic controversy and jail time

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, is serving a 21-year prison sentence for trying to hire two different men to kill animal welfare activist Carol Baskin. He was initially sentenced to 22 years, but later it was reduced by just a year after a federal appeals court ruled that improper sentencing guidelines were being used, as per a report of Page Six.

Joe had also submitted multiple pleas for leniency as he is suffering for early-stage cancer. He reportedly began his treatment in prison and even shaved his head. As per Page Six, he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He had said via a letter from jail that his doctor feared cancer had spread to his bladder.

Joe Exotic and Kim Kardashian

However, this isn't the first time that the former zookeeper reached out to Kim Kardashian for help. He had previously sought her help in December 2020. He wrote a letter to Kim which read, "I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart.”

