The year may have started with curfews and restrictions, however, the small screen is pepped to make it an entertaining year. As we step into a new year, networks have pulled up their socks to make the year brighter with their content.

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

The Hindi remake of the hit Bengali show, Khorkuto is a family drama and the first one to be launched this year. Actor Yesha Rughani, who plays Gungun in the show, says, “The show has an ‘H’ factor and not an X factor. The ‘H’ being ‘happy’ factor. It’s just good vibes and is sure to bring a smile to your face. It’s a very different but simple story with zero drama. I think everybody’s new year should start on a happy note.” The show co-stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani.

Top 5: From Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey to Hunarbaaz here’s what TV has to offer in 2022

Hunarbaaz

Touted as a platform for India’s indigenous talent, Hunarbaaz is the latest talent reality show on the block. The non-fiction biweekly series will have actors Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar on the judging panel. “I believe that our contestants are the ‘X-Factor’ themselves,” says the veteran Chakraborty. He adds, “We are making sure that we bring the unexplored talent of the country to the forefront for our audience for them to witness the very best that India has to offer.” Comedians Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh will host the show.

Swarna Swar Bharat

In an attempt to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage, a devotional singing reality show, Swarna Swar Bharat will be introduced this year. “The show will not only give talented singers a platform to showcase their singing prowess, but also give them a chance to demonstrate their deep understanding of Indian culture and its values,” says Padmashree singer Kailash Kher, who will be on the judging panel along with Hindi poet and politician Dr. Kumar Vishwas and Padmashree singer Suresh Wadkar. Actor Ravi Kishan will be seen as the host of the show.

Fanaa ... Ishq Mein Marjawan

Based on the concept of love turning into obsession, Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan is the third installment in the Ishq Mein Marjawaan series. It will also mark actor Zain Imam’s return to TV. “The unusual and intense plotline of the show is what will keep the audience intrigued at all times,” says the actor. Actors Reem Sameer Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija will feature in the serial as well.

India’s Got Talent

The talent reality show is all set to come back albeit with an almost fresh judging panel - including actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, singer Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Actor Arjun Bijlani will be seen hosting the show. “There’s a strong air of national pride and aspiration this season that we are honoured to be showcasing to our viewers,” says showrunner Aradhana Bhola.