Legends of the Hidden Temple was an American TV show, aired on Nickelodeon.
TV show Legends of the Hidden Temple set for a reboot, to feature adults not kids

  • In a new interview, show's long-time host Kirk Fogg revealed that action-adventure game show - Legends of the Hidden Temple - is being revived.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST

The American action-adventure show, Legends of the Hidden Temple from Nickelodeon is set for a reboot with a likely return of long time show host Kirk Fogg.

In an interview with TMZ, the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker on Wednesday revealed that the kids action-adventure game show is being revived. He also shared that only this time, it will be made for adults instead of kids. The show will not air on Nickelodeon but on CW, as the show will be featuring adults as contestants.

Kirk hosted the show originally that ran for 3 seasons in the mid-'90s. On being asked about hosting the game show the filmmaker revealed that he isn't sure of hosting this new version, but he shared that he is in talks with the network and aiming to be involved in some capacity.

As reported by TMZ, Kirk might have dished on more than he was allowed to by revealing that the show is going to be bigger than the old version but will still feature Olmec's original labyrinths.

Failed contenders from the previous seasons can be considered as potential contestants of the show.


